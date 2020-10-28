Rejuvenate Hair & Skin Opens in Falls Church

Rejuvenate Hair & Skin has opened in Falls Church at 140 Little Falls, Suite 206. Rejuvenate H&S specializes in hair extensions, hair replacement, and skin care services.

The salon is owned and operated by Tina Khan, who has more than 23 years of experience as a licensed cosmetologist and esthetician having trained in well-known salons and training academies in Sri Lanka, Australia, Dubai and in the US with Loreal, Keune, Schwarzkopf, Nimue,Wella, Sothys, Dermalogica, and Image, among others.

The salon follows all CDC requirements including temperature check upon arrival. Appointments are required to allow for thorough disinfecting between clients.

For more information, including a full menu of services, visit www.rejuvenatehairandskinva.com.