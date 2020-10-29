Falls Church Calendar: October 29 – November 4, 2020

Local, virtual and live music in and around the City of Falls Church for the week of October 29 – November 4, 2020

LOCAL EVENTS

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31

Falls Church Farmers Market. The Falls Church Farmers Market runs every Saturday, where attendees will find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers & plants, honey, music and more. City Hall (300 Park Ave., Falls Church) 8 a.m. – noon. For more information about the market, visit fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

In-Person Early Voting. This is the last day for early in-person voting for City of Falls Church voters — no excuse needed. Voters must bring a valid Voter ID. All visitors to City Hall must wear a mask or face covering. Voters must bring a valid Voter ID, which as of July 1 includes their Voter Information Notice (aka Voter Card) or a utility bill with their name and registered address on it. Valid Photo IDs — such as a Virginia Drivers License, US Passport, or Employment Badge — are still accepted as Voter ID as well. Voters over the age of 65 or with physical limitations may vote curbside outside City Hall. They should call the Elections Office at 703-248-5085 (TTY 711) once they’ve arrived or call ahead and make an appointment. Be advised that the Falls Church Farmers Market occurs in the City Hall parking lot every Saturday morning from 8 a.m. – noon and parking will not be available directly in front of City Hall at that time. City Hall (300 Park Ave., Falls Church). 9. a.m. – 5 p.m.

Halloween Craft Pop Ups. The Falls Church Recreation and Parks Department will be holding three different Halloween Pop-Up events at three City parks this weekend. There will be Pumpkin Painting at Cherry Hill Park Picnic Shelter (312 Park Ave.), Birdhouse Painting at Berman Park Picnic Shelter (236 Irving St.) or Scarecrow Making at Frady Park Gazebo (311 E Broad St.). Registration is open to City of Falls Church residents only online with Webtrac. Advanced registration is required for each activity. The City asks that families only sign up for one activity to allow more families/households to participate. The activities are for children ages 1-13. To ensure the health and safety of City staff and participants, each activity will be hosted at a different park and each time slot will be limited to 10 participants. Work space will be socially distanced and masks will be required for all who attend (but costumes are encouraged). $4 – $10 per child, depending on the event chosen. 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 1

Nature Hike. A nature hike led by a naturalist who will identify trees, plants, and different types of wildlife all while making a connection to the beauty that is in the local environment. Registration required. To register, contact 703-228-4747. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington). 11 a.m. – noon.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 3

Election Day. There are three polling places in the City of Falls Church. Find your polling location on the Virginia Department of Elections website (vote.elections.virginia.gov/VoterInformation). Voters must be in line by 7 p.m. to vote. All voters must wear a mask or face covering inside their polling location. Voters must bring a valid Voter ID, which as of July 1, 2020 includes their Voter Information Notice (aka Voter Card) or a utility bill with their name and registered address on it. Valid Photo IDs — such as a Virginia Drivers License, US Passport, or Employment Badge — are still accepted as Voter ID as well. Voters who do not have Voter ID will be eligible to vote by Provisional Ballot. 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 4

Northern Virginia Bird Club Walk. Interested attendees can join members of the Northern Virginia Bird Club for one or all of these informal walks through Long Branch and Glencarlyn Park in search of resident and migratory birds. Experienced and beginning birders welcomed. Participants are encouraged to bring binoculars and field guides if they have them. Register by contacting longbranch@arlingtonva.us. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Falls Church). 8:30 – 11 a.m. 703-228-6535.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29

School Name Change Forum. The Falls Church School Board will review public input on the issue of whether or not the names of one or two of the City’s public schools should be changed. To watch the meeting, visit bit.ly/schoolrenaming. 6 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29

Tim Harmon Solo Live and In Concert. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Twin Brothers Band. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Groovequest Live and In Concert. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30

Mike Tash, Mary Shaver Happy Hour Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 5:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Rock Creek Band (Mischief night/costume party). Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-858-9186.

The Allman Others Band. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Jimi Smooth & Hit Time. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Daniel Gallagher. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 9 p.m. 703-237-8333.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31

Mars Rodeo. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Halloween/Costume party with The Watch (5 p.m.) and Great Northern feat. Ron Holloway. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 703-858-9186.

Celebration Summer, with Dot Dash, False Church and Dirt Eater, presented by The Neighborhood Barbershop. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 6:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Josh Allen Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.