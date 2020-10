RE/MAX West End is hosting a free shredding event on Halloween, Saturday, Oct. 31, 10 a.m. – noon. Community members are invited to shred papers and show off costumes and masks.

Costume prizes will be provided and goody bags will be available for children.

The event, which will abide by all Covid-19 protections, is sponsored by Stewart Title as well as RE/MAX West End and will feature services by Shred-it.

It will take place in the parking lot behind 710 W. Broad Street in Falls Church.