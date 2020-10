The Neighborhood Barbershop, The State Theatre, and Clare & Don’s Beack Shack are hosting a Socially Distanced Halloween Charity Show to raise funds for the New Hope Homeless Shelter starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.

The event will feature music by Dot Dash, False Church, Two Ton Twig, Dirt Eater, Celebration Summer, and Convertible Jerk. For more information, visit the sponsors’ Facebook pages.