N. Virginia Ave. Closed For Most of Wednesday

N. Virginia Avenue will be closed for most of the day on Wednesday to accommodate the Mary Riley Styles Public Library’s renovations, according to an announcement from the City of Falls Church.

The City said that vehicles and pedestrians will not be allowed access to the road from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Patrons and employees of the businesses in that block will still granted access once they alert a member of the construction team, per the City, but those individuals should prepare for possible delays to getting in their destinations.

The Mary Riley Styles Public Library is closed at 120 N. Virginia Ave. The temporary location at the trailers at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School (601 S. Oak St.) is open for curbside pickup of online orders or returns.