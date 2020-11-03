Hiscott Wins F.C. Special Election Seat as Democrats Take State Elections for Senate, Congress

Debbie Hiscott was declared the winner of Falls Church City Council’s special election around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night. The seat on the City Council opened following former councilmember Dan Sze’s death in July.
Hiscott won with 4,177 votes, followed by Joshua Sharif Shokoor with 2,402 and Simone Pass Tucker with 1,019, as reported by City of Falls church General Registrar, David Bjerke.
Absentee votes have yet to be fully counted, however, turnout for the race is over 82 percent of registered voters in the City.
In the presidential race, The Associated Press announced that former Vice President Joe Biden has won Virginia.
The AP also announced that Virginia U.S. Senator Mark Warner (D) had won his third term to office, and U.S. Congressman Don Beyer, Jr. had been re-elected to the 8th District seat he holds.
Check out Falls Church City vote totals for other races below, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.
Presidential Election
Joe Biden (D) — 6,428
Donald Trump (R – Incumbent) — 963
Jo Jorgensen (Libertarian) — 72
Write in — 45
U.S. Senate Election
Mark Warner (D) — 6,946
Daniel Gade (R) — 1,728
Write in — 10
8th Congressional District
Don Beyer, Jr. — 6,931
Jeff Jordan — 1,684
Write in — 13
Proposed Constitutional Amendments
Establishment of a Redistricting Commission
Yes — 2,936
No — 1,505
Abatement of State and local vehicle tax for 100% disabled veterans
Yes — 3,548
No — 1,018