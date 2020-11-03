Hiscott Wins F.C. Special Election Seat as Democrats Take State Elections for Senate, Congress

DEBBIE HISCOTT (right) chats with her early supporter, Falls Church Vice Mayor Marybeth Connelly (left) after Hiscott was declared the winner in a special election to fill for a year the seat vacated by the death in July of Councilman Dan Sze. These two are see at a victory party set up by Hiscott outside the State Theatre. It was brisk but not freezing. (Photo: News-Press)

Debbie Hiscott was declared the winner of Falls Church City Council’s special election around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night. The seat on the City Council opened following former councilmember Dan Sze’s death in July.

Hiscott won with 4,177 votes, followed by Joshua Sharif Shokoor with 2,402 and Simone Pass Tucker with 1,019, as reported by City of Falls church General Registrar, David Bjerke.

Absentee votes have yet to be fully counted, however, turnout for the race is over 82 percent of registered voters in the City.

In the presidential race, The Associated Press announced that former Vice President Joe Biden has won Virginia.

The AP also announced that Virginia U.S. Senator Mark Warner (D) had won his third term to office, and U.S. Congressman Don Beyer, Jr. had been re-elected to the 8th District seat he holds.

Check out Falls Church City vote totals for other races below, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.

Presidential Election

Joe Biden (D) — 6,428

Donald Trump (R – Incumbent) — 963

Jo Jorgensen (Libertarian) — 72

Write in — 45

U.S. Senate Election

Mark Warner (D) — 6,946

Daniel Gade (R) — 1,728

Write in — 10

8th Congressional District

Don Beyer, Jr. — 6,931

Jeff Jordan — 1,684

Write in — 13

Proposed Constitutional Amendments

Establishment of a Redistricting Commission

Yes — 2,936

No — 1,505

Abatement of State and local vehicle tax for 100% disabled veterans

Yes — 3,548

No — 1,018