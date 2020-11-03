Crime Report: Man Arrested for Arson at Eden Center

A man was arrested for arson at the Eden Center in this week’s Crime Report.

Destruction of Property, 6700 blk Wilson Blvd. October 19, an unknown suspect was observed breaking the windows of four businesses and then fleeing the area before police arrived.

Larceny from Vehicle, 100 blk W Annandale Rd. Between October 16 and October 19, unknown suspect(s) unlawfully entered a parked vehicle and stole items of value.

Arson, 6700 blk Wilson Blvd. October 19, 2:17 pm, a male, 19, of Falls Church, VA, was arrested for arson.

Larceny from Vehicle, 100 blk Hillwood Ave. October 19, unknown suspect(s) unlawfully entered a parked vehicle, rummaged through its contents, and stole an item of value.

Larceny from Vehicle, 100 blk W Greenway Blvd. Between October 17 and October 21, unknown suspect(s) removed the catalytic converter from a parked vehicle.

Bicycle Larceny, 300 blk Gundry Dr. Between October 22 and October 23, unknown suspect(s) stole two bicycles from the front yard of a residence.

Larceny from Vehicle, 500 blk W Annandale Rd. October 23, unknown suspect(s) unlawfully entered a parked vehicle, rummaged through its contents, and stole several items of value.

Driving Under the Influence, 7100 blk Leesburg Pike. October 25, 1:02 am, a male, 27, of Fairfax, VA, was arrested for driving under the influence