Graduation Rates Improve At Fairfax Co. Schools

Graduation rates released by the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) indicate that 93.0 percent of Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) students in the class of 2020 graduated on time, up from 91.2 percent in 2019. The on-time graduation rate for the state in 2020 was 92.3 percent compared with 91.5 percent in 2019.

Overall success highlights for the class of 2020 include:

• FCPS seniors earning Advanced Studies diplomas increased to 61.2 percent and remains substantially above the statewide outcome of 51.8 percent.

• The division dropout rate fell to 6.2 percent, down from 7.4 percent in 2019.

Success in closing achievement gaps is also apparent in class of 2020 outcomes, with students in the Black, Hispanic, economically disadvantaged, English learner, and students with disabilities groups improving to a greater degree than the division as a whole in both on-time graduation rates and dropout rates. Additionally, Black, Hispanic, and economically disadvantaged groups increased the rate of Advanced Studies diplomas more than the division overall.