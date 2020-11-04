Mason High Facemasks Now Sold as Spirit Wear

(Courtesy Photo)

The George Mason Student Council Association has turned last year’s Mason Spirit t-shirts into masks to raise money for the Falls Church Education Foundation Family Assistance Fund.

The link is still open for purchases. For $15, buyers will receive two masks: one with the Mason Spirit mural design and one plain black.

The SCA is only able to accept online orders at this time. Interested buyers are asked to limit themselves to no more than two orders of masks (four total masks) at this time. Right now, FCEF is only able to accept online payments through its online link and e-check.

Through the City of Falls Church payment portal, interested buyers can use a no-fee echeck option by entering the routing number and account number listed on their check.

People can also pre-order masks any time and pick them up at the George Mason High School Library (7124 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church) from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. To gain access to the link, contact treasurer@fallschurchva.gov or by calling 703-248-5046.