Mason High Violinist Makes Regional Orchestra

SOPHIA URBOM. (Courtesy Photo)

Sophia Urbom was selected by audition for the prestigious Senior Regional Orchestra, comprised of the top string players from District X, XI, XII in Northern Virginia. She placed 4th out of 147 violins auditioning.

The ensemble membership was determined by a rigorous audition of scales and orchestral excerpts submitted digitally.

The 2020 SRO event has been canceled. However, the top students from the virtual SRO event are now eligible for a possible 2021 All-Virginia Orchestra event. Next, Urbom will audition for the All-Virginia Orchestra to be held in February at James Madison University.

Congratulations to Emerson Mellon (violin); Kathyrn Snyder, Emma McDonald (cello) and Marie Sheets (bass), who also submitted auditions for this event.

Sine Anderson (clarinet) will be virtually auditioning for woodwinds for the Senior Regional Event in the upcoming weeks.