Falls Church Calendar: November 5 – 11, 2020

LOCAL EVENTS

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7

Falls Church Farmers Market. The Falls Church Farmers Market runs every Saturday, where attendees will find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers & plants, honey, music and more. City Hall (300 Park Ave., Falls Church) 8 a.m. – noon. For more information, visit fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

Bird Walk for Beginners. Bird watching can be a family activity where children can learn the basics of binoculars, field guides, identification and finding birds. Then the group will get some birding practice around the nature center. Loaner binoculars are available. Families ages 6 and up. Registration required children and adults; children must be accompanied by a registered adult. To register, contact 703-228-4747. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington). 9 – 10 a.m.

World of Wonders: Reptiles & Amphibians. Interested attendees can join the group to learn about the world of wonders, with this event’s focus being on how similar and different cold-blooded animals are to each other and how they have been able to remain unchanged for millions of years. Families 6 and up. Register children and adults; children must be accompanied by a registered adult. To register, contact 703-228-4747. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington). 11 a.m. – noon.

Trail Hike to Huffman’s Falls. Interested attendees can join the group for a short hike of about half-billion years or more back in time. The “time-travel” will take participants from Long Branch Nature Center to the fall line of Four Mile Run at Huffman’s Falls, one of Arlington’s most significant geological sites. Along the way, the group will discuss some of the geology of Glencarlyn Park and meet Skolithos, Arlington’s local fossil. Adults. Teens ages 12 and up are welcome to attend, but must be accompanied by a registered adult. To register, contact 703-228-4747. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington). 3 – 4 p.m.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 8

Beavers. Participants will learn about the furry critters that are nature’s experts on local waterways. Ages: 3 – 5 years. Preschool programs are offered throughout the year at both Gulf Branch and Long Branch Nature Centers. The theme for preschool programs is repeated during the month, so register for only one session at each nature center per month. To register, contact 703-228-4747. Caretakers must stay with their child during the program. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington). 4 – 4:30 p.m.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 5

New Yorker Discussion Group (online). If any residents enjoy The New Yorker but wish they had someone to chat about it with, they are encouraged to drop into the monthly New Yorker Discussion Group to share their thoughts on what they’ve read in a variety of articles. This month’s article will be “The Political Scene: The After Party” by Nicholas Lemann. This discussion will be held online. Visit fallschurchva.gov/LibraryAtHome for details. 2 – 3 p.m.

Author Ilya Shapiro Discusses His Book “Supreme Disorder” (online). Falls Church resident Ilya Shapiro, who is the director of the Robert A. Levy Center for Constitutional Studies at the Cato Institute, will discuss his recent book, “Supreme Disorder: Judicial Nominations and the Politics of America’s Highest Court,” which examines the unknown history of fiercely partisan judicial nominations and explores reform proposals that could return sobriety to the nomination process. This program will be conducted live via Zoom. To request a Zoom invitation, email Marshall Webster at mwebster@fallschurchva.gov.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9

City Council Meeting (online). City Council meetings are held the second and fourth Monday of the month, with the exception of August and December when only one meeting is held. These meetings are open to the public and are conducted to allow Council Members to discuss upcoming legislation and policy issues and the public is invited to speak. All participating members of the City Council will be present at this meeting through electronic means. All members of the public may view this electronic meeting via www.fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings. The meeting may also be viewed on FCCTV (Cox 11, RCN 2, Verizon 35). Video will be available after the meeting both online and on FCCTV. The virtual meeting will be held pursuant to and in compliance with the Virginia Freedom of Information Act, Section 2.2-3708.2 and state and local legislation adopted to allow for continued government operation during the COVID-19 declared emergency. 7:30 – 11 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 5

The Surfabilly Vibe! Benefiting The JJ & U.S. Staff Fund. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 6 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Mother’s Little Helper: A Tribute to The Rolling Stones. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Brook Yoder & Friends. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6

Mars Rodeo. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 5:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

19th Street Band. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

A Song and A Slice (Indoors + socially distanced) Rahmein Presents Couples Therapy: A Comedy Show. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $20. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

The Le Trio with Bob Hume and Rob Kilgore. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7

Friends of JJ: An Outdoor Show with The Fabulous Dialtones Live and In Concert. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 5 p.m. 703-255-1566.

The Cactus Liquors. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Josh Allen Band Live and In Concert. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.