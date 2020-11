The Falls Church Education Foundation’s Roaring Twenties online auction commences Friday, Nov. 13 when auction items will be tweeted to persons signing up to participate.

Other important dates include Wednesday, Nov. 18, the last day for the purchase of a party box for one’s self or a teacher, and Friday, Nov. 20, at 9:30 p.m. the closing date.

Meanwhile, Mason High’s Choral Boosters are selling poinsettias in three sizes with the deadline for orders Monday, Nov. 9.