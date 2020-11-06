F.C. DAR Members Honored in Zoom Ceremony Sunday

The Falls Church Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will be honoring a number of its members during a 110th Anniversary celebration of the chapter this Sunday at 2 p.m. in an online Zoom event.

Those from this area receiving special recognitions include the late Barb Cram, receiving the National Society DAR Community Service award, former four-term Falls Church Mayor Carol DeLong, receiving the NSDAR Women in American History award; Midge Wang, NSDAR Historic Preservation Recognition award; Mary Ellen Henderson, NSDAR Women in American History awar; Ann Mills-Griffiths, NSDAR Women in American History award, and Marc Leepson, NSDAR History award medal.