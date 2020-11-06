News-Pod: F.C. & National Elections Are All The Rage

The year that seems like it will never end is predictably having a general election that won’t end on time either. Luckily, the Little City had its own results in record time.

Debbie Hiscott was declared the winner of the Falls Church City Council’s special election about 90 minutes after polls closed. She will be sworn in next week and immediately play a big role in upcoming City decisions on development and infrastructure improvements.

So while presumed President-elect Joe Biden and President Donald Trump likely duke out the election results in court, we should take this time to understand the respective flaws in both parties — something I so eloquently (no bias there at all) vocalized in this week’s pod.

