Jerry Barrett, Former F.C School Board Member & Active Civic Engager, Dies at 87

(Courtesy Photo)

Jerry Barrett, former two-term School Board member and community volunteer extraordinaire, has died, at 87.

Council member Phil Duncan wrote the following on Friday:

“Over the past two decades, I’ve solved a lot of the City’s and the world’s problems with Jerry, in long conversations after functions we’d both attended. Jerry was soft-spoken but firm of purpose, and rock-solid reliable about fulfilling the many civic commitments he made — to the School Board, the Education Foundation, Citizens for a Better City, the City Employee Review Board, the Cable TV station, and on and on. Everywhere we turn in the public affairs of Falls Church, Jerry will be missed.”

Citizens for a Better City (CBC) President Hal Lippman and Jerry’s friends on the CBC Executive Committee wrote the following:

“Our dear friend and beloved colleague, Jerry Barrett, passed away yesterday morning. Jerry embodied the CBC spirit of community involvement and activism. He served the City of Falls Church in myriad ways, including:

Member of the Falls Church City School Board (1998 – 2006);

Member of the Northern Virginia Community College Board, representing the City of Falls Church for eight years, including as Board chairman (2013-14), and recipient of the Board’s Distinguished Service Award;

Member of CBC, serving on its Executive Committee and on the Youth Representatives Initiative Subcommittee;

Member of the Falls Church Education Foundation Board of Directors, and founder of FCEF’s 5-K Run-for-the-Schools;

Member and former chair of the Falls Church City Employee Review Board;

Member of the Falls Church Cable Access Corporation;

Member of the Park Towers Condominium Board;

Member of the League of Women Voters; and Videographer for the Women’s History Group;

“Jerry was renowned as a writer and raconteur. Lately he was the intrepid volunteer videographer for many of our local civic groups, recording forums and special events including the Women’s History Walk and the interviews of Falls Church City women leaders for the Women’s History Group.

“He was an avid runner and participated in every one of the FCEF Run-for-the-Schools since its inception.

“Jerry was dedicated to the well-being of our community’s youth and was guided by his belief in love, harmony, and service. We will sorely miss him.

“Our hearts go out to Jerry’s wife of 68 years, Rose, his five sons, and their families.”