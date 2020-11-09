Covid-19 Infection Rate Climbs in Region

A new statement from the Falls Church City Public Schools on Nov. 4 noted that while the Covid-19 infection rate in the region is climbing, there is not a “surge.”

The rising number of cases in this area are in long-term care facilities, it reported the Fairfax County Health Department saying.

This area remains in the “moderate” category for Overall Composite and Burden data with the region’s Trend remaining in the “Steady/Fluctuating” category while there has been an increase in the Positivity Rate, Case Infection Rates (number of new cases per 100,000) and Infection Rate.

There are no changes in the schools’ hybrid teaching plans announced so far this week.