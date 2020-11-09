F.C. Resident Wins 1st Annual Library Service Reward

ERIC ALBRECHT (left) with Chet De Long. (Photo: Courtesy Jessica Sabo)

The Mary Riley Styles Public Library Foundation asks the community to join in celebrating two people who have worked on behalf of the City of Falls Church’s lone library for a combined 41 years. For 25 years, Chet De Long has served the library on the Board of Trustees, the Board of the MRSPL Foundation and as a dedicated volunteer shelving books nearly every week.

The foundation estimates that De Long must have provided, at the minimum, over 9,000 hours of volunteer service to the library. In gratitude for this remarkable contribution, an award has been created in his name to recognize outstanding service from a library staff person or volunteer.

In a misty ceremony on Oct. 23, the first annual Chet De Long Award for Outstanding Service was presented to Eric Albrecht. Library patrons will recognize Albrecht as he has worked at the circulation desk for more than 16 years. At the desk he is friendly and thoughtful in his approach to patrons.

If someone expresses an interest or need related to any library program or service, Albrecht takes the time to inform the patron how to access it. This is the kind of professionalism that enhances the welcoming, community feel of the library. In the words of Albrecht, “This is a deeply rewarding way to be contributing to the community.”

The Foundation is pleased to honor Eric Albrecht with the 2020 Chet Delong Award for Outstanding Service. His remarks while accepting the award can be read at mrsplfoundation.org.