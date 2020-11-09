Letters to the Editor: Dr. Warren Pace Helped F.C. City Become The Place It Is

Letters to the Editor: November 5 – 11, 2020

Dr. Warren Pace Helped F.C. City Become The Place It Is

Editor,

I had the pleasure of visiting Dr. Warren Pace with my friend, Maggie Wells Schwind. It was so nice to see and talk with Dr. Pace. And German, his caregiver, who is so wonderful and kind. He had taken care of Maggie’s father, Harry Wells, former city manager, and Lou Olom.

The Shick Family was hugged between the Wells and Olom families on Poplar Drive! And the woman in pink is Connie Langford, 91. Mrs. Langford worked on the Falls Church school board and knew Dr. Pace well.

Several days before Maggie and I saw Dr. Pace, German and I set up a phone call between Mrs. Langford and Dr. Pace. I was with Mrs. Langford and she so enjoyed talking with her former boss and friend. Nothing but admiration and love in her voice.

I must also say how wonderful Dr. Pace’s wife, Mary Pace, was. Mary Pace was my second grade teacher (around 1965). She was so gracious and loving. These people made such an impact on my life growing up on Poplar Drive and in the City of Falls Church! It was a wonderful place and time to grow up!

Joanne Cooksey

Falls Church

One F.C. City School Should Be Named After Dr. Pace

Editor,

After reading the death notice for former Falls Church schools superintendent Dr. Warren Pace, and in light of the efforts to rename two schools in the city, I could not help but thinking that naming the new high school in his honor would be one lasting way to recognize Dr. Pace’s efforts in making the City of Falls Church schools among the best in the country.

Dr. Pace prided himself on improving the education standards of the City’s schools, naming the new high School the Dr. Warren Pace High School would be a fitting tribute.

Bob Johnson

Falls Church

