Preservation Biscuit Company Signs Lease in Southgate Shopping Center

Preservation Biscuit Company has signed a lease in the Southgate Shopping Center at 102 E. Fairfax Street. It’s operated by Washington, D.C. native Tricia Barba and retired Army veteran Chef Jonathan Coombs.

The new buttermilk biscuit focused restaurant will offer savory items like their slow cooked pork barbeque biscuit with coleslaw, and sweet treats such as a Strawberry Shortie biscuit with macerated strawberries, whipped cream, and a sweet sugar drizzle.

The new independently owned shop expects to open this winter.

For more information, visit Preservation Biscuit Company’s Facebook or Instagram accounts @PreservationBiscuitCo or preservationbiscuit.com.