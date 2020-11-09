The Rebuild VA grant program has been expanded to help small businesses and nonprofits affected by Covid-19. Businesses with up to $10 million in gross revenue or fewer than 250 employees are now eligible.

Additionally, the grant maximum has increased to $100,000. Rebuild VA funds are now available to all types of Virginia small businesses/nonprofits that meet size and other eligibility requirements, from restaurants and summer camps, to farmers and retail shops.

Businesses that previously received a Rebuild VA grant will receive a second award correlated with the updated guidelines.

Additionally, businesses that received CARES Act funding and supply chain partners are now eligible.

Additional information and the application are available at www.governor.virginia.gov/rebuildva.