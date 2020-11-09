Sen. Warner Statement: Troubled By Trump’s Firing of Esper

Virginia’s U.S. Senator Mark Warner, vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, issued the following statement Monday concerning President Trump’s firing of Defense Secretary Mark Esper:

“I’m deeply troubled by President Trump’s firing of Defense Secretary Mark Esper just 72 days before a new president will be inaugurated and during a growing global pandemic. There is no doubt that our adversaries are already seeking vulnerabilities they can exploit in order to undermine American global leadership and national security during this transition period.

The statement continued, “The transfer of power should be peaceful and fulsome in accordance with the principles that have animated our republic since its founding and the last thing that our country needs is additional upheaval in the institutions designed to protect our national security. President Trump must not invite further volatility by removing any Senate-confirmed intelligence or national security officials during his time left in office.”