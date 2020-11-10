Crime Report: Assault on W. Broad Street

An assault on W. Broad Street and a car was stolen along N. Fairfax Street in this week’s Crime Report

Motor Vehicle Theft, 100 blk N Fairfax St. Between October 25 and October 26, unknown suspect(s) stole a vehicle that was parked on a residential street.

Larceny-Shoplifting, 400 blk W Broad St. October 16, an unknown suspect concealed merchandise from a store and walked out without paying.

Larceny from Vehicle, 200 blk Gundry Dr. Between October 16 and October 17, unknown suspect(s) unlawfully entered a parked vehicle and stole items of value.

Assault, 300 blk W Broad St. October 27, 6:18 pm, a male, of Falls Church, VA, was arrested for assault and battery.

Driving Under the Influence/Drug Narcotic Violation, 7100 blk Leesburg Pike. October 29, 12:57 am, a male, of Alexandria, VA, was arrested for driving under the influence and possession of narcotics.

Larceny from Vehicle, 400 blk N Washington St. Between October 28 and October 30, unknown suspect(s) stole the wheels from two parked vehicles.