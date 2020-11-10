F.C. Resident Wins Alumni Award From University

John Napolitano, a 24-year resident of the City of Falls Church and graduate of La Roche University (‘81), recently received the 2020 Distinguished Alumni Circle Award from his alma mater.

Napolitano, who also serves on the university’s Board of Trustees, has spent his professional career serving clients and building relationships in the commercial real estate industry. As the president/owner of The Lann Companies, Napolitano oversees a portfolio of four local office buildings. In addition to his property management, construction management and leasing responsibilities, Napolitano has long held a vision to bring a vibrant multi-use development project to the City of Fairfax.

Napolitano is currently spearheading The Northfax Project — a vision 18 years in the making which includes the acquisition of 17 different parcels that will soon be 56 new townhomes, a seven-story senior living facility offering independent, assisted and memory care services and a future apartment complex with first floor retail amenities.

Upon graduating high school, he served four years in the United States Air Force. At age 25, Napolitano started selling real estate and attending college. Upon receiving his Bachelor of Science in business administration and management from La Roche University in 1981, Napolitano relocated to the Washington, D.C. area, where he ultimately became a trusted leader in commercial real estate management and development.

In 1991 he established his own firm: The Lann Companies.

“It brings me immense satisfaction to say that my firm has not once lost a client or a contract in 30 years of doing business,” Napolitano said. He credits this accomplishment to his staff and his business philosophy that “true success comes when everyone is given a voice — when respect and fairness are cornerstones of every transaction, and when negotiations create ‘win/win’ outcomes.”

His volunteer work includes serving on the board for FACETS, a local nonprofit helping families suffering the effects of poverty; presiding as president for the International Lodge Order of Sons of Italy; and, acting as the former chair for the Business Improvement District for the City of Fairfax, Virginia. He currently serves on the La Roche University Board of Trustees, where he also chairs the Buildings and Grounds Committee.