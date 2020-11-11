Glen Forest Elementary Receives Grant for STEM

Glen Forest Elementary School is one of five Fairfax County public schools that have been awarded a total of $10,000 in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) Competition Team Grants from the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE).

The grants support project-based, team activities that increase student awareness of careers in STEM. STEM Competition Team Grants are available to schools with at least 40 percent of students qualifying for free and reduced-price meals.

Glen Forest Elementary plans to fund Lego Robotics kits for a new Game Changers in Action after-school program with 18 fourth grade students, including a STEM competition team.