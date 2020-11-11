Goodwin House Named Top Job by Washington Post

Goodwin House Incorporated (GHI) has been named one of The Washington Post’s 2020 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area, and ranked #10 in the large company category on the list of organizations receiving a Top Workplace designation. This is the second year in a row that Goodwin House received this honor.

Selection is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, which measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, engagement and leadership. For 2020, a record 406 employers agreed to take the survey — with 200 Washington-area employers ranked based on their employee survey feedback.

GHI is a leader in the senior living and healthcare services industry, serving approximately 2,000 older adults across Northern Virginia and employing nearly 900 individuals representing more than 65 different countries.

In addition to launching a new education alliance in 2020 with the University of Maryland Global Campus that expands the affordability of college degrees for Goodwin House employees, GHI and the Goodwin House Foundation supported the citizenship fees for 19 employees and close to $156,250 in tuition assistance. Goodwin House also launched more than twenty support staff support efforts, including direct financial assistance, to help its employees and their families navigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Washington Post hosted an awards ceremony on Tuesday, October 13 to recognize the top-ranked companies. For more about The Washington Post’s Top Workplaces and to see the full list of this year’s honorees, visit washingtonpost.com/graphics/2020/business/top-workplaces.