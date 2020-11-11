Mah Jongg Cards On Sale From Temple Rodef Shalom

The Women of Temple Rodef Shalom are now taking orders for 2021 Mah Jongg cards. To order, visit this link, then print and fill out the form and mail it as directed to order cards for either yourself, your family and your friends.

This effort supports various TRS programs and charitable organizations through a rebate the temple receives from the National Mah Jongg League. Last year, TRS sold almost 800 cards and received a rebate of more than $1,600. TRS would like to surpass that this year.

Anyone can order through the Women of Temple Rodef Shalom; they don’t even have to live in Virginia. The Mah Jongg League will send the cards directly to their address in late March/early April.

Cost for a small card is $9, and a large card is $10 (new official NMJL card prices).