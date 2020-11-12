F.C. Kindergarten, 3rd Grade Students Return to Classrooms

(Photo: FCCPS Photo/Carol Sly)

Tuesday marked a big day for the Falls Church City Public Schools, the return of kindergarten students to Mt. Daniel Elementary and third grade students to Thomas Jefferson Elementary.

At its meeting Tuesday night, the F.C. School Board heard an in-depth report on the successful reopening from Superintendent Dr. Peter Noonan about the commencement of Phase II of the schools’ reopening to in-person teaching following the reopening of some special education classrooms 10 days earlier.

Noonan reported that the schools maintain a very close monitoring of the status of the Covid-19 virus’ spread in the region, and while there has been an up-tick in the last week, the metrics as presented by the Fairfax Health Department continue to indicate that the spread remains in the “moderate” range in this region, in which case the school reopening plans will stay at the current level.

(Photo: FCCPS Photo/Julie Macrina)

He cited that the City of Falls Church has the lowest transmission rate of the virus in the entire Commonwealth of Virginia.

With no reported cases among Falls Church students this fall to date, Noonan said, “We’ve found success, and do not plan to dial back our plans to date.”

Meanwhile, Noonan said he personally visited the classrooms newly opened on Tuesday that included careful social distancing, maximal outdoor air access and thorough temperature checks of students and staff.

“The staff is really excited to be back,” Noonan said, “and the morale is very high.” The School Board also voted a one-time $1,000 salary increment for all school contracted and salary employees.