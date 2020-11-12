Falls Church Calendar: November 12 – 18, 2020

Local, virtual, theatre and live music events in and around the City of Falls Church for the week of November 12 – 18, 2020.

LOCAL EVENTS

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13

Tiny Tot. Tiny Tot programs provide opportunities to interact one-on-one with young children while discovering the wonders of nature. Each program will engage children with hands-on learning and may include a variety of activities like songs, crafts, finger plays and mini-hikes. Adults must remain during the entire program. Ages 1 – 3. To register, call 703-228-4747. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington). 10 – 10:30 a.m. 703-228-6535.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14

Falls Church Farmers Market. The Falls Church Farmers Market runs every Saturday, where attendees will find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers & plants, honey, music and more. City Hall (300 Park Ave., Falls Church) 8 a.m. – noon. For more information, visit fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15

Adapted Nature Hike – Bluemont Park. All are welcome to join the group on a leisurely-paced hike through a park. The forested trails will be accessible, smooth and shaded for a fun hike to explore and examine whatever the group discovers. Restrooms & water fountains, paved trails open in the sun until forested area, trails are flat, benches at the picnic area for rest. Families. Register children and adults; children must be accompanied by a registered adult. To register, contact 703-228-4747. Meet at Bluemont Park (601 N. Manchester St., Arlington). 1:30 – 3 p.m.

Fall Colors Walk. Explore the colors of fall during an easy walk on the trails around the nature center. Along the way, the group will make leaf rubbings and learn where those colors come from. Families ages 6 and up. Register children and adults; children must be accompanied by a registered adult. To register, contact 703-228-4747. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington). 2 – 3 p.m.

R.I.P. — Remove Invasive Plants. Want to restore habitat and increase native species diversity in Arlington? Work parties are held every month and are making a difference with the return of ferns, wildflowers and the animals that depend on them to areas once covered in destructive invasive plants. Adults, teens and families ages 8 and up. For information, call 703-228-6535. Registration not required. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington). 2 – 4 p.m.

Cross Stitch Crafternoon (online). Mary Riley Styles Public Library will share some tips to get started on cross stitch projects. Craft kits are available Nov. 5 through Thursday, November 19 while supplies last. The craft video will remain available on the library’s Facebook page (facebook.com/mrspl) in the Crafternoon playlist.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14

Sing Books with Emily (online). Interested attendees can join the Mary Riley Styles Public Library for a morning of stories and songs with Ms. Emily. The show will be live on the library’s Facebook page (facebook.com/mrspl), good for kids of all ages. This program will be available on our Facebook page from Nov. 14 – Saturday, Nov. 21. 11 – 11:45 a.m.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 17

Affordable Housing Community Conversation (online). Falls Church is one of the most desirable places to live in the region, but it’s also increasingly difficult for low-income people to do so. Interested participants can join a Zoom conversation featuring a panel of local experts on one of the most pressing social equity concerns of the times: affordable housing. Affordable housing is necessary for Falls Church to achieve its goals of diversity and inclusivity. What are the barriers that exist in creating affordable housing in Falls Church and how can citizens get involved in overcoming them? Additionally, the panel will discuss topics ranging from the role of affordable housing in jobs and transportation to its relationship with the recent high end development in the area. For more information or to request a Zoom invite, email Pete Sullivan at psullivan@fallschurchva.gov. 7 p.m.

THEATRE & ARTS

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16

“ON AIR.” This is an updated version of the hit 2019 musical, recreated for the Covid-19 era as an audio broadcast. “ON AIR” tells the story of the beginnings of mass broadcast in America, taking place in the Pittsburgh garage of Frank and Flora Conrad. Set amongst a presidential election and the fight for women’s suffrage, this performance is a “tuneful, engaging tour through little known history” (Washington Post) airs Nov. 16 & 23 at 7 p.m. on YouTube. Tickets free with registration. Learn more at creativecauldron.org/on-air-broadcast.html.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12

Collective A’Chord. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-237-0300.

CryBaby DC – Casey Salengo (live comedy show at the Still). Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-858-9186.

A Song & A Slice (Indoors + Distanced!): Steve Forbert Live and in Concert. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $30. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13

The 3 R’s Blues Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 5:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

New Blue Soul Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

FFME with Dee Snack Shack. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-858-9186.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14

Gerard West & Sasha Benning (3 p.m.) and Little Lawnmowers (7 p.m.) Live and In Concert. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 703-858-9186.

The Billy Price Charm City Rhythm Band Live and In Concert. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

A Song & A Slice (Indoors + Distanced!): Born Cross Eyed Monthly Residency. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.