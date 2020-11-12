The Kensington Falls Church Offering Two New Free Classes

The Kensington Falls Church is offering two new free classes for caregivers and their loved ones or patients.

Music Therapy will be provided on Thursdays from 2 – 3 p.m. during which music will be used to maintain cognitive functioning, support healthy lung capacity, and encourage exercise in a virtual setting.

Also being offered on Thursday, Nov. 12 from 4 – 5:30 p.m. is Parkinson’s Pointers @ Home Edition which will explore the physical benefits of exercise and the cognitive benefits of socialization for individuals with Parkinson’s disease.

For more information about these workshops, or The Kensington Falls Church’s other community offerings, such as Kensington Coffee Connect, visit thekensingtonfallschurch.com.