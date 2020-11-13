EDA Votes to Fully Fund Wayfinding Initiative This Spring

At its meeting Tuesday night, the Falls Church Economic Development Authority (EDA) voted to redeploy the $260,000 grant awarded by the F.C. City Council this week (use of federal CARES Act fund to reimburse the EDA for its program providing microgrants to over 100 local businesses struggling during the pandemic) to cover the complete cost of its wayfinding initiative.

Included in that initiative is the design approval, acquisition and placement of an array of new signs exhibiting “uniformity, standardization and continuity” around the City that are designed to provide attractive directions for traffic, including pedestrians, that include four “Welcome to Falls Church” signs at entry points to the City along Routes 7 and 29. The project is expected to be completed by early next summer.