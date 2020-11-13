Malfunctioning Power Strip Starts Bailey’s Crossroads House Fire

(Photo: Courtesy Fairfax County Fire and Rescue)

A power strip malfunction started a house fire in Bailey’s Crossroads Thursday morning and displaced two residents, according to fire officials.

Fairfax Fire and Rescue said that responders from its department, as well as departments from Arlington County and the City of Alexandria, were called to a reported house fire in the 5700 block of Scoville Street in the Bailey’s Crossroads area around 7 a.m. on Nov. 12.

Authorities said that units arrived on the scene of a one-story, single-family home with fire showing from the attached carport.

The fire was quickly extinguished after crews tackled it through the carport and into the living area behind the carport.

One resident was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No firefighter injuries were reported.

Two people were home at the time of the fire, and they both became aware of the fire when smoke alarms sounded. Both safely evacuated the home prior to responders’ arrival.

Fire Investigators determined that the fire was accidental in nature and started in the living room.

The cause of the fire was an electrical malfunction in a power strip.

Red Cross assistance was offered and accepted. Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $173,750.