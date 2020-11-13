Mayor Tarter Speaks at Virtual LWV Event Sunday

The League of Women Voters of Falls Church invites the community to attend a virtual meeting featuring guest speaker, City of Falls Church Mayor David Tarter.

Mayor Tarter will be answering questions from the audience. Questions likely to be discussed include combatting Covid-19, how the outcome of the election will impact local matters and his commitment to the Obama Foundation’s “Mayor’s Pledge” concerning police reform.

This event will take place on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 3 p.m., via Zoom.

For more information and to obtain a Zoom link for the meeting, please email Barbara Lipsky, blipsky@cox.net. Participants may also find the Zoom link on the website of the Falls Church League of Women Voters at my.lwv.org/virginia/falls-church.