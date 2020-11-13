News-Pod: Will We Be Distiller-less? & Let’s Talk Equity in Education

A quick episode for you guys this week since we only had the two stories to get through, but a special surprise makes a cameo within the first 2 minutes of the episode…

I go into a bit more depth about Falls Church Distillers situation regarding they’re challenges with playing live music is challenging they’re commitment to the City.

I also talk more about the Equity in Education in U.S. History and how Falls Church sidesteps some of the heated battles that take place in other parts of the country because of its more balanced approach.

As always, feel free to shoot me any kind of message at mdelaney@fcnp.com. Hope you guys enjoy.

Until next time,

Matt