A Virtual Wine Tasting Benefit for The Arc of Northern Virginia will take place Friday, Nov. 13 from 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Attendees will taste and learn about 4 wines from Walsh Family Wine. In addition, participants can also receive a 10 percent discount on wine purchases while generating an additional $5 per bottle to support The Arc of Northern Virginia.

Tickets are $75 with proceeds to support The Arc of Northern Virginia.

For more information, visit thearcofnova.org/events/wine.