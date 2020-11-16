F.C. Schools Hosts Film Discussion on Tech Usage

Interested residents can join Falls Church school board’s Health & Wellness Advisory Committee, Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School Principal Valerie Hardy and some of the Henderson and George Mason High School counselors for a Zoom discussion of the film “LIKE” on Nov. 16 at 7 p.m.

The film is about the impact of social media on people’s lives and the effects of technology on the brain. The trailer can be viewed at this link.

All Falls Church schools community members are welcome to watch this film on-demand from Nov. 14 – 16, engage in an online dialogue together and learn some simple tips for living more intentionally with their devices.

The film is 49 minutes and is recommended for ages 10 and up. Details and links are forthcoming.