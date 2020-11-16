Shepherd’s Center Hires Lisa Bellamy As New Executive Director

The Shepherd’s Center of McLean-Arlington-Falls Church has hired Lisa Bellamy as its new executive director.

Bellamy brings a variety of experiences in organizational development, fundraising, finance, and working with volunteers to the local nonprofit organization.

The Shepherd’s Center assists older adults in maintaining an independent and safe lifestyle in their own homes by providing transportation and friendly calls or visits.

For more information about the organization or its volunteer opportunities, visit scmafc.org.