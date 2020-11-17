Ashley Templer, Named Community Partner of the Week

Body Dynamics’s Ashley Templer, DPT, was named Falls Church City Public Schools Community Partner of the Week.

Templar and Body Dynamics host George Mason High School students for career shadowing and internships, Education for Employment field trips, and they participate in Career Chats, provide interviews for the Thomas Jefferson Elementary School PYP Exhibition and they sponsor the Falls Church Education Foundation’s Run for the Schools, Annual Gala & Auction, and Home & Garden Tours.

Body Dynamics also offers school employee discounts and Templar serves on the FCCPS’s Business in Education Partnership Council. For more information, visit the Falls Church City Schools’ social media sites and bodydynamicsinc.com.