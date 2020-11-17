Crime Report: Assault and Battery on W. Broad St.

A man from Alexandria was arrested for assault and battery along W. Broad Street in this week’s Crime Report

Larceny-Shoplifting, 100 blk Hillwood Ave. November 2, 5:22 pm, unknown suspect(s) placed several items of merchandise in a shopping cart and left the business without paying.

Larceny-Shoplifting, 1200 blk W Broad St. November 3, 10:45 am, an unknown suspect concealed merchandise in a backpack and left the business without paying.

Assault and Battery, Disorderly Conduct, 100 blk W Broad St. November 4, 9:17 pm, a male, 49, of Alexandria, VA, was arrested for assault and battery, disorderly conduct, and appearing drunk in public.

Destruction of Property, 100 blk W Broad St. November 5, unknown suspect(s) damaged the front glass door of a business.

Driving Under the Influence, 200 blk S West St. November 8, 2:09 am, a male, 35, of Falls Church, VA, was arrested for driving under the influence.