READY FOR THE RAIN is emotional support pup Wil. He was adopted at 13 weeks old from Operation Paws for Homes where his foster name was Williston, but at 16 pounds it was too much name for such a little guy. He graduated first in his puppy school class and has helped his human, Scott, through a lot in the last two years. He has his friends and has even spent time with others to spread the love.

