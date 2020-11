(Photo: News-Press)

The Citizens for a Better City (CBC), announced its new “Shoutout Award.” It was presented by CBC President Hal Lippman to Falls Church developer Bob Young last week for leading the Falls Church Economic Development Authority’s effort to help City business with microgrants at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. In this photo (left to right) CBC’s Dick McCall, Lippman, Young and F.C. Councilman Phil Duncan.