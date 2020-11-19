Falls Church Calendar: November 19 – 25, 2020

LOCAL EVENTS

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21

Falls Church Farmers Market. The Falls Church Farmers Market runs every Saturday, where attendees will find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers & plants, honey, music and more. City Hall (300 Park Ave., Falls Church) 8 a.m. – noon. For more information, visit fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

Tiny Tot. Tiny Tot programs provide opportunities to interact one-on-one with young children while discovering the wonders of nature. Each program will engage children with hands-on learning and may include a variety of activities like songs, crafts, finger plays and mini-hikes. Adults must remain during the entire program. Ages 1 – 3. To register, call 703-228-4747. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington). 10 – 10:30 a.m. 703-228-6535.

Beavers. Participants will learn about the furry critters that are nature’s experts on local waterways. Ages: 3 – 5 years. Preschool programs are offered throughout the year at both Gulf Branch and Long Branch Nature Centers. The theme for preschool programs is repeated during the month, so register for only one session at each nature center per month. To register, contact 703-228-4747. Caretakers must stay with their child during the program. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington). 11:30 a.m. – noon.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25

“Nature Storytime: Who Is The Beast?” Interested attendees can come and listen to one of the park’s naturalists read the story, “Who Is The Beast?” For ages 2 – 10. Registration required for children only, but caretakers must attend. To register, contact 703-228-4747. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington). 11 – 11:30 a.m.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19

Middle School Book Club (online). This meeting’s book is “Akata Witch” by Nnedi Okorafor. Book club for grades 6-8. This discussion will be held online via Zoom. For more information, email Laura Miller at lmiller@fallschurchva.gov. 4 – 5 p.m.

Jane Austen Book Discussion (online). A monthly discussion covering the works of literary icon Jane Austen. This month’s book is “Lady Susan” by Jane Austen. This program will be held online via Zoom. For more information, email Marshall Webster at mwebster@fallschurchva.gov. 7 – 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21

Spend Yourself Virtual 5K Run/3K Walk to Feed the Hungry. The Spend Yourself race is a family friendly virtual event focused on raising money for Columbia Baptist Church’s hunger relief programs including the Spend Yourself Food Pantry in Bailey’s Crossroads. Participants can do the virtual run at their own time and their own convenience after the race officially starts at 8 a.m. Learn more and Register at RunSignup.com/Race/VA/FallsChurch/SpendYourself5k.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23

City Council Meeting (online). City Council meetings are held the second and fourth Monday of the month, with the exception of August and December when only one meeting is held. These meetings are open to the public and are conducted to allow Council Members to discuss upcoming legislation and policy issues and the public is invited to speak. All participating members of the City Council will be present at this meeting through electronic means. All members of the public may view this electronic meeting via www.fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings. The meeting may also be viewed on FCCTV (Cox 11, RCN 2, Verizon 35). Video will be available after the meeting both online and on FCCTV. The virtual meeting will be held pursuant to and in compliance with the Virginia Freedom of Information Act, Section 2.2-3708.2 and state and local legislation adopted to allow for continued government operation during the COVID-19 declared emergency. 7:30 – 11 p.m.

THEATRE & ARTS

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23

“ON AIR.” This is an updated version of the hit 2019 musical, recreated for the Covid-19 era as an audio broadcast. “ON AIR” tells the story of the beginnings of mass broadcast in America, taking place in the Pittsburgh garage of Frank and Flora Conrad. Set amongst a presidential election and the fight for women’s suffrage, this performance is a “tuneful, engaging tour through little known history” (Washington Post) and airs Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. on YouTube. Tickets free with registration. Learn more at creativecauldron.org/on-air-broadcast.html.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19

Leesburg Pike Bluegrass Band. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Tab Benoit. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria). 7:30 p.m. $39.50. 703-549-7500.

Bachelor Boys Band Presents Battle of The Decades — 80’s vs 90’s Hits. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $8 – $15. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Groovequest. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20

Shartel & Hume Acoustic. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 5:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

The Sam C. Jones Band. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Form of Expression. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Smooth AF. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $8 – $15. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Mynx Classic Rock Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21

SuperFunk 5. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Pictrola. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Sol Roots. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.