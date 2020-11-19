McLean Art Society Meeting Being Held Friday

Gavin Glakas, a renowned local artist, will be the presenter and demonstrator at the Friday, Nov. 20 meeting of the McLean Art Society that will take place from 10 a.m. – noon.

The presentation portion will begin at 11 a.m., and the entire meeting will occur on Zoom. Glakas has won awards from The Portrait Society of America and The Butler Inst. of American Art. His paintings have been featured on NBC News, and he has exhibited at National Museums and Galleries.

Those who are interested in joining the meeting to view this presentation, contact Ray Goodrow, president of the Mclean Art Society at raymgoodrow@aol.com. Guests are welcome.