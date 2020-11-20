Botanologica Hosts Pop-Up Holiday Market

Botanologica (817 W. Broad St., Falls Church) will be holding a pop-up Festive Outdoor Market on Nov. 22 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Several local artists and crafters will be bringing their handmade items including Persimmon Street Ceramics, Good Goose Graphics, The Captured Muse jewelry, Karina Gaull Shop & TINT: a Modern Makerspace fiber and fabric arts, Libby’s Lathers soap and more.

The shop will also be open and filled with holiday decor, seasonal plants and botanical goods and gifts.

All patrons are asked to respect social distancing while visiting and wear a face mask. Parking is very limited. There will not be a rain date, so check Botanologica’s Facebook or Instagram page for updates.