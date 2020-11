Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Falls Church resident Ann Baier will be selling her pottery at the carport of her home (6625 Van Winkle Drive, Falls Church) on Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. instead of the annual Christmas Show at the Falls Church Community Center.

Baier has been selling pottery in Falls Church for the past 24 years, and includes functional pottery such as bowls, mugs and sponge holders.

The sale is cash only and patrons must bring their own bag.