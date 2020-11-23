Santamobile Returns Dec. 15

(Photo: Courtesy City of Falls Church Volunteer Fire Department)

The City of Falls Church Volunteer Fire Department announced that the popular Santamobile will once again make its way through the City and neighboring communities this year.

Due to the pandemic, however, Santa has determined his elves will be unable to distribute candy canes or safety literature.

Santamobile begins on Tuesday, Dec. 15 and will run through Wednesday, Dec. 23.

On the first five nights, Santa will visit each neighborhood in the City of Falls Church. The remaining nights are reserved for make-up routes and excursions into neighboring Arlington and Fairfax counties.

A map of the planned routes will be available at fallschurchfire.org/santamobile.

The planned schedule is below, but viewers should note that routes are subject to change based on road conditions including parking, traffic and construction.

To find out when the Santamobile will be venturing to a given neighborhood, visit facebook.com/FallsChurchVFD. Every effort will be made to keep the Facebook page updated to reflect Santa’s revised schedule.

The FCVFD asks that residents and interested viewers refrain from calling the fire station for information on Santa’s intended routes. They should instead send their questions to santamobile@fallschurchfire.org. And note — Santa is unable to respond to requests for private drive-bys.

• December 15: South of W. Broad Street in the St. James Cemetery and Virginia Forest neighborhoods up to and including Seaton Lane and S. Oak south of the Tripps Run bridge.

• December 16: North of W. Broad Street including Little Falls Street.

• December 17: South of W. Broad Street in the Tyler Gardens neighborhood and Virginia Forest neighborhood south of Seaton Lane; also includes streets north of the Tripps Run bridge (Hillier, S. Oak, Lee, Rees, Chanel).

• December 18: The Little Falls neighborhood, and streets east of Washington Street including the Madison Park and Whittier Park neighborhoods.

• December 19: Broadmont neighborhood and streets on the north side of Hillwood east of Cherry Street.

Additionally, the Volunteer Fire Department’s Public Education Team asks viewers to complete a short survey to help the fire department provide the safety presentations that would be most useful for them.

The survey can be found at fallschurchfire.org/public-education-survey.