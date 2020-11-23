News

Sen. Warner Hails Prospect of Haines Appointment as DNI

by Nicholas F. Benton

Virginia’s U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner, vice chair of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, released the following statement after it was announced that President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate Avril Haines as the Director of National Intelligence: 

“Avril is smart and capable, with a background that will serve her well as Director of National Intelligence. While I expect that she will face rigorous questioning from Senators on both sides of the aisle, the sooner we can get a confirmed DNI in place to start fixing the damage the last four years have done to our intelligence agencies, the better.”

Author: Nicholas F. BentonNicholas F. Benton is owner and Editor-In-Chief of the Falls Church News-Press.