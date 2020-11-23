Virtual Remembrance Honoring Tom Prewitt Set for Nov. 29

The family of long-time Falls Church resident Tom Prewitt, who died suddenly earlier this month, has announced that an online event remembering his life and celebrating his memory will be held Sunday, Nov. 29, at 1 p.m. and all wishing to participate are asked to email tom.prewitt.memorial@gmail.com by this Wednesday, Nov 25.

Inquiries can be sent there or to Laura Wagner at 301-800-1496.

Prewitt was an active member of the F.C. local scene from 1995 to 2015 and also active in the D.C. theater scene.