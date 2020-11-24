Crime Report: Bike Stolen on Roosevelt Boulevard

A bike was stolen on Roosevelt Boulevard, as were items from two different vehicles in this week’s Crime Report.

Trespass, 6700 blk Wilson Blvd. November 9, 11:27 am, a male, 53, of Falls Church, VA, was issued a citation for trespassing.

Larceny-Shoplifting, 1100 blk W Broad St. November 11, 3:58 pm, an unknown suspect concealed merchandise in a bag and left the business without paying.

Larceny from Vehicle, 100 blk N Washington St. November 11, unknown suspect(s) unlawfully entered a parked car, rummaged through its contents, and stole several items of value.

Larceny from Vehicle, 1100 blk W Broad St. November 11, unknown suspect(s) unlawfully entered a parked car and stole several items of value.

Bicycle Larceny, 500 blk Roosevelt Blvd. Between November 10 and November 13, unknown suspect(s) stole a bicycle from the balcony of a residence.