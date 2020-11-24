KW United – Falls Church Holding Annual Coat Drive

KW United – Falls Church is holding its annual Winter Coat Drive until Dec. 7.

New and gently used coats can be dropped off in the lobby at 105 W. Broad Street Suite #200 (upstairs over Ireland’s Four Provinces).

Donation pick-ups are available by contacting Alison Miller via call or text at 703-298-9495, or by email at alisonmiller@kw.com.

Coats will be donated to the Willston Multicultural Center in Seven Corners.

The Willston Center is a Fairfax County facility that provides a variety of services to children and families living in the neighborhood. For more information, visit KW United’s Facebook page.