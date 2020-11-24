Little City Lover & Fairfax Co. Teacher, Fran Turner Dies at 77

FRAN SOURS TURNER (top center), longtime City of Falls Church resident, beloved and talented teacher in the Fairfax County School System, died at age 77 last Thursday. She is shown in this older photo with her family, including (left to right) son Chris Turner, husband (now also deceased) Robert Turner, son Andrew Turner and granddaughter Hayley Grace Turner. (Courtesy Photo)

Frances Sours Turner, age 77, of Falls Church, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, Nov. 19.

She was born in Roanoke, and attended Jefferson Senior High School.

Fran went on to attend Queens College (now University) in Charlotte, North Carolina.

While at Queens, she was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority.

She was predeceased by her parents, Harold and Katherine Hughes Sours as well as by Fran’s husband Robert of 43 years.

She is survived by her sons Christopher and Andrew Turner of Denver, Colorado, and her granddaughter Hayley Grace Turner of Boulder, Colorado.

Hayley was one of the highlights of Fran’s life, bringing joy to her days. She loved to tell her friends all about her current adventures.

She was a life-long educator, beloved by her students and other teachers, taking time out only to raise her sons.

Even after Fran retired, she continued to substitute teach until 2018.

She began her teaching with the Richmond Public Schools, before moving to Northern Virginia to teach at Masonville Elementary School.

Fran then went on to Haycock and Churchill Elementary Schools for the last 25 years of her career, all in Fairfax County.

She was a member of The Falls Church Episcopal Church and was also a member of the PEO Sisterhood.

Fran enjoyed traveling, both domestically and internationally, regularly spending time at the beach during her summers off, walking and socializing with friends.

She was always full of conversation.

Fran loved living in the City of Falls Church; she even moved back to a different house on Forest Drive after a few years living in New Jersey.

There will a Celebration of Life in Falls Church and burial in Clifton Forge, VA, at a later date.

We will always carry Fran’s memory in our hearts.